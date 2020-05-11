Economic Re-opening phased









12 Shares

​Philipsburg – In addition to those businesses already allowed to operate, the following services in the infographic may resume from Monday – Friday between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

All businesses and services must implement the mandatory guidelines of the ‘COVID-19 Prevention and Safety Plan for the Business Community of Sint Maarten’ and have their operational plans in place prior to re-opening. This document may be found on www.sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus by selecting the ‘Forms, Laws and Protocols’ option.

The phased re-opening is contingent upon the Country’s ability to contain the spread of the corona virus (COVID-19). If there is a resurgence in the number of cases, the phased re-opening will be delayed and/ or reversed.