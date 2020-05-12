Commissioner Wilson Nurses Day Message 2020









The Bottom, Saba – Our local nursing fraternity joins the rest of their international counterparts in celebrating international Nurses ‘Day today. This global celebration of the nursing profession is held each year on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. International nursing day is an opportunity to recognize all of our nurses who play an invaluable role of delivering quality care to the sick, suffering or on the road to recovery.

The theme that has been selected by the International Council of Nurses for Nurses Day 2020 is “Nurses: A Voice to lead-Nursing the world to Health”. This theme comes at a time when the entire world is in turmoil with the Coronavirus Covid 19. In my capacity as Commissioner with responsibilities for Public Health I admire the leadership and role that our nurses here at home is delivering to our citizens. The role of the nurses is one in which dedication plays a major role and now more than ever it is my hope that we will continue to have a strong and dedicated nursing fraternity. Over the years the Saba Health Care Foundation has been investing very heavily in the overall upgrading of our nursing fraternity and as your Commissioner I am forever grateful for this. Because of this our nurses can meet the many challenges that come before them on a daily basis.

On this International Nurses Day, it is my hope that with the Coronavirus Covid 19 our nursing fraternity will continue to play a vigilant role and most of all safeguarding themselves for any eventuality as much as they protect the community at large. We are in this all together and let us remain committed to the cause.

Due to the safety measures that has been put in place because of the pandemic this year we cannot celebrate the event as is customary but I would like to wish all of our nurses a blessed International Nurses Day and it is my hope that we do not have to encounter any major problems due to the pandemic. As your Commissioner, I am always available to hear your grievances if any in order for us to have a satisfied working fraternity.

On behalf of the Executive Council, I salute all of our nurses working in our two institutions and community-based health care settings. Our government knows the strides we have made in public health and wellness that could not be achieved without your service and effort. I congratulate all of you on this your special day. Continue the good work for the community of our little island. May God bless all of you.

Commissioner Rolando Wilson.