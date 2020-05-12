Reappointment Island Governor Saba









The Bottom, Saba – On the recommendation of the State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations Mr Jonathan Johnson was reappointed as the Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba by Royal Decree of April 24, 2020.

Mr Johnson has been the Island Governor of Saba since July 2, 2008. This is his third term of office. This shows appreciation for the work of Mr Johnson and his contribution towards the administrative stability of Saba. The reappointment takes effect on July 1, 2020 and aligns with the present term of appointment.

The State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations congratulates the Island Governor with his reappointment and looks forward to a constructive cooperation.