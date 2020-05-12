Second Term for Governor Edison Rijna (Bonaire)









Governor Rijna is happy he gets the chance to serve another term as Bonaire’s Island Governor. Photo: BES-Reporter.

Kralendijk- Governor Edison Rijna will serve a second term of 6 years. This has recently been decided by King Willem Alexander.

The news was conveyed today by the State Secretary of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations, Raymond Knops.

During his bi-weekly press conference Rijan said he was humbled by the decision to keep him on for another 6 years. The Governor also said he was pleased to serve the island for another term and said he was full of energy to help shape the future of the island, especially in the post-covid era.

Rijna played and still plays a very active role in the management of the Covid-19 crisis.