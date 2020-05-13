Preparing for Release









9 Shares

Kralendijk – With the breeding season just around the corner, it is a good idea to reminisce on last years chicks. In September, the Dos Pos conservation centre welcomed six Yellow-shouldered amazon chicks to the family. Since then, they have grown into their feathers and began learning vital skills that will prepare them for when they are released into the wild.



Before they are released, Echo Bonaire has to ensure that they have the best possible chance of survival, introducing enrichment in the form of native fruits and trees not only keeps them mentally and physically stimulated but it teaches them how to forage by themselves and recognise foods from the wild, a critical skill to have before being released.