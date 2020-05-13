WEB Water tanks get huge Logo









Kralendijk- The normally quite dull looking grey water tanks at the Waterplant in Hato have recently been painted white and are getting a huge logo of WEB Bonaire.

WEB will soon be realizing a new water plant at Hato and has been busy in past weeks clearing terrains and putting up signage.

The new plant will be realized by the Israeli firm IDE Technologies and will ensure that Bonaire can produce 100% of it’s own potable water need. The new installation will convert 5,600 m3 of seawater into fresh water.

In spite of the ongoing pandemic, WEB expects the new installations to be up and running in the middle of the first quarter of 2021.