Roost Count 2020

Kralendijk – In January, Echo Bonaire held their annual roost count, every year they are amazed by the increased support receive from local and international volunteers.



This year they had 108 incredible individuals help count Loras over 35 sites. Annual roost counts are an important way to estimate population size, not only does this allow us to see how many individuals there are, but it also allows us to see how the conservation action is directly effecting the parrots.



From the initial data collected from the participants, 1,228 Yellow-shouldered amazon parrots were counted improving on last year’s 1,153. Echo will continue its efforts to reforest Bonaire to create a wider and more sustainable habitat for these incredible Parrots to survive in!