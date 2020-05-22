Chinese business community thanked for non-perishable and dry goods donations









PHOTO CUTLINE: Representatives of the Sint Maarten Chinese Business Community along with representatives from Ministry VSA

Philipsburg – The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs, which falls under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), has been very busy under the auspices of Emergency Support Function 7 (ESF-7), and would like to thank the Chinese Business Community for donating non-perishable and dry goods which allowed for 244 food and care packages to be compiled for distribution.

Members of the Chinese community also assisted with the transportation and loading of the food items which were distributed by K1 Britannia to the most vulnerable persons in the community based on the registrations that the Government received that was entered into a database.

Persons are reminded, those needing assistance should fill in the digital Social Impact Assessment Form by going to the following link for the digital registration system: http://onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org/covid19/SIAForm.aspx

The Social Impact Assessment Form is available on the Government Website for download on smart phones, desktops, or laptops. The forms can also be filled in online and submitted for processing.

There are several sections on the form that needs to be filled in such as Section 1 “Personal data,” Section 2 “Financial/Employment data,” and Section 3 “Basic Needs Assessment.”