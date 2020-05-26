Zr. Ms. Doorman visits Bonaire from 26 to 29 May









Kralendijk – The crew of the joint support ship Zr.Ms. Doorman will make a regular port visit to Bonaire from May 26th until May 29th as part of ‘rest & recreation’. Subsequently, Zr. Ms. Zeeland will also visit the island again. Both requests for leave have been granted. Before the crew disembarks, the Public Health department will provide a briefing to explain the applicable restrictions. Due to the circumstances under which the military remains at sea, quarantine on the island is not necessary. The Karel Doorman and Zeeland are sailing in the Caribbean Sea and support the Coastguard in keeping a grip on the maritime borders during the corona crisis.