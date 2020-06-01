It’s waterbird and shorebird nesting season in Bonaire









Kralendijk – It’s waterbird and shorebird nesting season. To mention a few are flamingos, least terns, cayenne terns, royal terns, common terns, and even the laughing gulls are nesting inside Washington Park. Stinapa found two nests on the floating island that was built in 2019 with help from Cargill. Terns nesting on the floating island are better protected from predation and nest destruction from stray cats. This year they plan on building a new one once the nesting season is over so they don’t disturb them.