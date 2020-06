15 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation (STENAPA) has published their monthly newsletter with news about nature on the islands.

Since 2002, STENAPA has been monitoring the sea turtles that visit the shores of ‘Statia’ and the surrounding Marine Park.

Included in the most recent newsletter is a link with an update about the Sea Turtle Conservation efforts on St. Eustatius, by Marine Park Manager Jessica Berkel.

Click here for the link to the YouTube video.