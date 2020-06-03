Vacancy Unit Manager Security









The island of St. Eustatius is geographically located, in the Caribbean Sea and is known as a friendly and tranquil island. We have worked hard to create and maintain protected areas of natural beauty both on land and at sea, and our historic capital, Oranjestad, is delightfully tranquil. Our island is five miles long and two miles wide and is home to over 3100 people. We are located in the Leeward Islands chain as one of the Dutch Caribbean islands.

The Executive Council of the Public Entity, St. Eustatius, wishes to come in contact with candidates who are interested in the following function:

REPEATED CALL – Unit Manager Security (1fte)

Organization

The Public Entity of St. Eustatius employs approximately 170 civil servants, divided in 3 bureaus and 4 directorates; Social, Economy, Nature & Infrastructure, Business Operations & Client Services and Transport. The organization is currently in transition towards professionalization through clear processes, procedures and accountability. In the recent years Public Entity has worked on various projects aimed at improving the island and strengthening the organization. “The roadmap to Statia” is the latest development project and entails objectives for various departments. This includes improving accessibility to the island, building the roads and the general economic development of Sint Eustatius.

To a community living on a small island, connectivity is fundamental to the quality of life on Statia. The cluster Transport is one of the vital clusters for the island, it contains the two ports, and the security department. The cluster Transport has 42 fte and is divided into the units: Airport, Seaport and Security. The unit Security facilitates the Airport and the Harbor with security services. At the moment the unit has an interim manager Security, three supervisors and 19 security officers.

Your profile

The Unit Manager Security is accountable for overseeing the execution of all task of security officers, the supervisors are task with decision making in compliance with the instructions, legislation and regulations. The (inter) national safety rules and regulations are becoming stricter and the Unit Manager Security is responsibility for keeping the team up-to-date with current developments and function requirements. The Security team is required to be service oriented, operate within the boundaries of the position. Processing complaints should always lead to lessons learned, organizational learning is important



The main tasks of the manager Security are:

Managing the unit; responsible for the planning and coordination of operations, sets priorities, guides, and implements changes and renewals;

Delegates, monitors and supervises the progress, integrity, efficiency and quality of the services performed;

Ensures that the work manual and execution instructions are up-to-date and performed in the manner described;

Responsible for coordination and execution of mandatory security & safety trainings;

Gives input for the year planning and budget;

Provides information to manager Transport regarding project approach, progress, and bottlenecks;



Requirements:

Bachelor level of functioning, in a safety/security management related work field;

Certification in Security management, or willing to follow the required training (compulsory requirement);

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in management;

Flexible working hours, the Security department is operational 24 hours;

Experience in making policies executable;

Strong communicative skills in English and Dutch;

Competences; coaching, empathy, change management, integer, political and administrative sensitive, organizational and cultural sensitive.

Working conditions:

The function is equivalent to scale 10 on the salary scale, with a minimum of gross $ 3,159.47 to a maximum of gross $ 4,183.93 per month with a 39,5-hour irregular workweek. Salary scaling is based on experience and education. Internal candidates with equal suitability have preference for appointment.



To apply:

Are you interested in applying for the position of Unit Manager Security at the Public Entity St. Eustatius? You are invited to respond in writing no later than June 10th, 2020. An assessment can be part of the procedure (June 15th or 16th). The interviews will take place on Friday June 19th.

Kindly direct all applications to:

The Executive Council of Sint Eustatius

Attn: Ms. Francisca Gibbs

Unit Manager Internal Services

Fort Oranjestraat 7

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com



For any inquiries pertaining to the function please direct all questions via email to Mr. A. Reid (interim director Transport): director.e.i@statiagov.com

More information

For more information pertaining to the procedure or the Organisation please contact the department of Personnel Affairs.

Tel: + (599) 318-2931

Tel: + (599) 318-3234

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com