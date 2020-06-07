New Goat Controller for Saba









Justin Simmons-de Jong. Photo: Government of Saba

The Bottom, Saba- Justin Simmons-de Jong is the new coordinator for goat control, agriculture, and nature on the island of Saba.

In this role, he will coordinate the Public Entity’s goat control project as well as other upcoming projects in the fields of sustainable agriculture and nature.

There’s so much potential and a need for sustainable agriculture here -Simmons-de Jong

Simmons-de Jong has a diverse background in project coordination and liaising with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, a passion for animal husbandry and hands-on experience in responsible goat farming. Having raised goats for most of his life and with a small Boer goat farm of his own, he is no stranger to these animals.

“There’s so much potential and a need for sustainable agriculture here. It’s important to remember that we live on an island surrounded by sea and the last stop of many steps in a supply chain of food. Together with my new colleagues here at the Public Entity Saba, the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, and other key stakeholders, I’m excited to work toward developing a more self-sustainable and secure Saba”, said Simmons-de Jong about his new position.