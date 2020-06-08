Whales in Bonaire?









Kralendijk – STINAPA, working together with the Agoa Sanctuary in Martinique and other marine protected areas in the region will be deploying hydrophones, underwater microphones that record noise, to investigate the different whale species present in the region and their movement patterns. The Bonaire hydrophone will be deployed near the Red Slave dive spot. While whales are occasionally detected, when they breach the surface, it is not known how many species nor how often they frequent the island. Hopefully with this hydrophone STINAPA will be able to know more about these amazing marine mammals.