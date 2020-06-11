Epic Tours and AB-Dive create the ultimate Bonaire experience









Kralendijk – The best ideas are sometime born in times of crisis. Thus, Michiel van Heusden (Epic Tours) and Luite Berkenbosch (AB-Dive) came up with the idea to create the ultimate Bonaire experience. “Epic Tours owns two beautiful catamarans and we are specialized in shore diving,” says Luite. “And we were looking to broaden our product range, now that it seems that there will hardly be any cruise ships coming to Bonaire for the time being,” adds Michiel. Completely in line with Blue Destination and the new Tourism Recovery plan, both companies jointly offer the coolest boat diving experience you can get.

From next weekend on they sail at least once a week for a Sail & Dive. The program is a fully catered day with lunch, two guide dives on Klein Bonaire or on the north coast and the day ends with a luxurious sunset BBQ dinner on board. “Guests go sailing to the dive sites, which of course fits perfectly in sustainable quality tourism,” says Michiel, “and we really offer a super relaxing day on board the spacious catamaran and in between dives we serve fruit and refreshments and after diving our guests enjoy the premium open bar and a delicious dinner on board ”. The experienced dive masters of AB-Dive ensure that the guests are completely spoiled and they even have your dive tanks ready before you step on board.

This tour is specifically for divers who want something different than shore diving or the standard boat dive. Departure is at 11 AM from the Nautico Marina (opposite to restaurant It Rains Fishes) and mooring will be around 7 PM. The price for this unique tour is $ 195 per person, and that even includes air or nitrox. As long as no tourists fly to Bonaire yet, the tour is offered for a local rate of just $ 125. Both gentlemen: “We use that local rate temporarily to promote local tourism and to perfect the interaction between both companies and our guests in the coming weeks. We are all going to create unforgettable days ”. As soon as the first guests arrive from Curaçao and Aruba, they can also benefit from this fantastic offer. The tour can be booked either through Epic Tours or AB-Dive and can accommodate up to a maximum of 12 guests at a time.