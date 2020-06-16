First Contracts Signed for St. Eustatius Assisted Living Units









Photo: Deputy Government Commissioner, Alida Francis and a tenant sign the lease agreement as Fiena Fortin of St. Eustatius Community Care Center and Elizabeth Jones of the Social Directorate look on.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Four tenants of the newly opened Felicia Viola van Zanten Complex for Assisted Living received their keys after first signing their preliminary rental contracts on Tuesday June 3rd. The first phase of the complex comprising 5 units was officially opened in a special ceremony in May.

The spacious one bedroom apartments are assigned to 5 residents and offer a safe, comfortable and clean environment. The assisted living concept is aimed at allowing its elderly residents to live independently as long as possible. A number of medical and home care assistance services are on standby, to make sure residents are safe and well.

The Unit Social Support of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius is available to assist residents with questions or difficulties they may have. This can be financial difficulties, feelings of loneliness, disagreements with family members or a listening ear.



A nurse is assigned to provide medical or home care assistance. Home care may include going out to grocery shopping and stopping by to visit loved ones, to promote prolonged participation in the community. A Meals on Wheel Programme is set up on weekdays to support those who,due to a medical circumstance, are unable to prepare a warm meal. An alarm system is also in place to ensure safety. Each unit is equipped with a button to reach out to an on- call nurse for assistance. Residents are encouraged to stay active and work together with staff of the Unit Social Support, to enhance their well-being. Tenants have the responsibility to ensure their new home is well kept. Maintenance of the building’s surroundings will be arranged by the Public Entity St. Eustatius.



Demand on the island for similar housing units is high. Government is expanding the capacity of assisted living apartments on Statia and plan to start construction of additional assisted living units in the course of 2020. The realization of phase 1 of the Felicia Viola van Zanten Complex for Assisted Living was made possible through funding of the Ministry of Public Health, Sport and Well-being.