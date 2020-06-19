Airport St. Maarten Open From July 1









Philipsburg – Minister of TEATT Ludmila de Weever stated today that the Country is ready to receive travelers from Europe and North America as of July 1st, which coincides with our celebration of Emancipation Day.

The community is encouraged to continue adhering to the proper social distancing and health and safety protocols as well as the established guidelines for businesses in order to maintain a COVID-19 free Sint Maarten.

Minister de Weever released the ‘Travel Entry Requirements’ to all stakeholders that outline the safety and health protocols, testing requirements and health screening procedures, among others for visitors arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport.

Sint Maarten is already open to passengers from Saba, Sint Eustatius, Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba, Anguilla, St. Barthelemy, Martinique, and Guadeloupe. For these countries, passengers should ensure that they have been consecutively present there for 21 days prior to the date of departure. No quarantine will be required upon arrival to Sint Maarten.

As of June 22nd, Sint Maarten will be open to St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and the British Virgin Islands. The 21 day minimum stay will apply to passengers from these islands. No quarantine will be required.

Safe and Responsible

‘The Ministry understands the urgent need for increased economic activity on the island but we intend to re-open in a safe and responsible manner for our residents and visitors,’ said Minister de Weever.

The Ministry of TEATT is committed to keeping the public informed of the developments surrounding the re-opening of our borders. Minister de Weever continues to meet with the relevant stakeholders in the interim.