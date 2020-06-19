Please give your opinion: Political Survey Saba









19 Shares

The Bottom, Saba- How happy are you about the way Saba is being managed? The functioning of the Executive- and the Island Council?

Are our commissioners doing a good job? How do feel about our constitutional status and relation with The Netherlands after nearly 10 year of being a Public Entity under the Dutch Constitution? What are the biggest or most pressing issues on the island?

Our online survey, compiled in cooperation with consulting firm Linkels & Partners, only takes about 10 minutes to fill out. Your answers are completely anonymous. The first results of the survey will be published in the weekend of June 27th and 28th.

You can access the survey here