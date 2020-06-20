Stakeholders St. Eustatius Discuss Post-Covid Tourism









Photo: St. Eustatius Tourism

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Last week the St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation (STDF) met with stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sector to discuss tourism beyond COVID-19.

The session was conducted by Director of Tourism Charles Lindo assisted by Product Development Manager Maya Pandt and Public Relations Officer, Teena Lopes. The meeting was held at the Mike van Putten Youth Centre.

“It has been a few very slow months for the tourism and hospitality sector on St. Eustatius (Statia). The sector has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide pandemic, said Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis in opening the meeting.

Concerns

Stakeholders expressed their concerns regarding the current circumstances, flight restrictions and a way forward. The meeting was well attended by many stakeholders including hotel operators, the scuba operators, STENAPA and restaurant owners.

Topics addressed during the meeting were marketing, facilitating travel within the BES Bubble, introducing the concept of Statian residents vacationing at home (Stay-cation), training for frontline workers and the introduction of a Restaurant Week.

Opportunities to promote a ‘stay-cation’ for residents on the islands were also discussed.