Tui Offers Free COVID-test for Passengers flying to ABC islands

Tui at Bonaire International Airport. Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk- Travel organization TUI says they will be returning to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao with flights which had been suspended since March of this year.

The first TUI flight to Curaçao is planned on July 2nd, while Bonaire and Aruba will follow on July 9th and 11th respectively.

One concern for travelers planning a trip to the islands is the requirement by local authorities that they should be able to show they have tested negative on the Covid-19 virus. The test has to be taken within 72 hours of their travel date.

Feedback from travelers planning a flight in coming weeks indicated that the required test was pretty expensive, and could cost up to about 190 euro’s per passenger.

Free

In a press release sent out today, TUI announced that they will be offering travelers to the ABC islands a complimentary PCR-test, for all who fly with the airline up to August 31st, 2020.

“Because the local authorities and residents want to keep the islands corona-free, an obligation has been introduced for an approved COVID-19 test, a so-called PCR test. Until August 31, TUI offers this test to all travelers free of charge, including those with only a flight ticket”, according to official communication from Tui this morning.

Resort credit

Tui also announced that travelers to Curaçao, in collaboration with the local hotel sector CHATA, would receive a ‘resort credit’ worth 40 Euros per person.

The resort credit can be spent in the hotel on food and drinks, a wellness treatment or other services.

Corendon

Tui is not the first travel organization to offer free Covid-19 tests. Corendon, who also brings travelers to the island had already announced that they would be offering free tests for their own passengers and were also offering the test at a reduced fee to all other travelers.