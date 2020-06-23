New, more attractive Website for Statia Government









The new website will include engaging photographs, according to Deputy Government Commissioner, Alida Francis. Photo: BES-Reporter

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Public Entity of St. Eustatius will be launching a revamped website on Wednesday June 24th, 2020.

The long-awaited refurbished government website has a new look with moving slideshows featuring engaging photographs, newly revised text and updates on local current affairs. The website is full of interesting information about the history of St. Eustatius, tourism, local governance, economy, and boasts many relevant active links.

Local ordinances, which have been updated, can also be found by using a search engine. Many are in English and the ones which are in Dutch will be translated. All ordinances will be posted as soon as they become available. Information on the upcoming elections of the Island Council in October is available as well as information about the current governing structure on the island.

“It is wonderful that St. Eustatius wil have a website to be proud of. A website which is attractive and informative at the same time”, said Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij.

Dynamic

Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis said that the new site was dynamic and will be regularly updated with current affairs and relevant information. The website is also intended to be helpful to local residents who have questions about essential units and departments like the Census Office, Immigration and Social Affairs.

The refreshed website can be visited at www.statiagovernment.com as of June 24th.

The Government Commissioners said they were grateful to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK) in The Hague, for their help in designing and launching the website.