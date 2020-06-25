Maintenance work is on schedule at the water tanks in Bonaire









18 Shares

Kralendijk – Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB) is on schedule with maintenance work on the water storage and distribution tanks at the water plant at Bonaire.

Maintenance work started in July 2019 and despite the Corona crisis, all work on storage and distribution tanks is on schedule.

Periodic maintenance of the water tanks is necessary in order to comply with the Electricity and Drinking Water Act BES and to guarantee security of supply.

One of the water tanks has been completed and is fully operational and is provided with a special paint job that can be seen from far away. The design on this water tank was painted by hand, in a period of 4 weeks by the artist Loes Praagman.