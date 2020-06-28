Bernadine Pandt new President of Statia Lions Club









Incoming president Lion Bernadine Pandt (l) seen here with Lion of the Year Amanda Schmidt and outgoing president Koos Sneek. Photo: Koos Sneek

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Saturday evening during a turnover meeting Bernadine Pandt was installed as the new president of the St. Eustatius Lions club for the year 2020-2021.

As per July 1st Pandt will officially take over the reigns from outgoing president Lion Koos Sneek. Other members of the new board are Dwayne Lindo, Natasha Duinkerk, Iligia Jones, Davina Kuils, Koos Sneek, Lilian Ibrahim, Denise Roosberg, Cherile v. Putten, Ramonia Hendrickson, Eileen Patrick, Amanda Schmidt and Siem Dijkshoorn.

Due to their absence Lions Dwayne Lindo and Natasha Duinkerk were not installed during the meeting. The installation ceremony was conducted by former Zone-Chairlady, Lion Nora Sneek.

Lion of the year

As a token of appreciation for her passionate and dedicated service to the club and the Statia community Lion Amanda Schmidt was honored with the Lion of the Year award. The meeting ended with a tasty dinner and dance on the music of DJ Run Things.