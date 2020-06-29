Maximum tariffs set for distribution of electricity in the Caribbean Netherlands









Kralendijk – The Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) sets the maximum tariffs for the distribution of electricity in the Caribbean Netherlands, as applicable from July 1st , 2020.

The ACM sets maximum tariffs for the production and distribution of electricity in the Caribbean Netherlands. The utilities companies use them to set the tariffs that they are actually charging. For the distribution of electricity the ACM always adjusts the maximum tariffs effective from July 1st in order to take the development of the prices for the fuel required for the production of electricity into account.

Bonaire

For Bonaire the maximum variable consumption tariff increases from 0.2225 USD/kWh to 0.2277 USD/kWh. The maximum pagabon tariff (prepaid) increases from 0.4328 USD/kWh to 0.4380 USD/kWh. For the consumption of an average household on Bonaire this can imply an increase of approximately USD 1.50 per month.

The maximum tariffs on Bonaire increase slightly due to a shortage of heating oil as a result of which diesel must be used to generate electricity. Diesel is more expensive than heating oil but due to today’s low oil prices the relevant effect on the tariffs is limited compared to the tariffs prior to July 1st , 2020.

St. Eustatius

For St. Eustatius the maximum variable consumption tariff decreases from 0.3018 USD/kWh to 0.2450 USD/kWh. This decrease is mostly caused by today’s low oil prices. For the consumption of an average household on St. Eustatius this implies a decrease of approximately USD 15 per month.

Saba

For Saba the maximum variable consumption tariff decreases from 0.2912 USD/kWh to 0.2151 USD/kWh. This decrease is mostly caused by today’s low oil prices. For the consumption of an average household on Saba this implies a decrease of approximately USD 20 USD per month.