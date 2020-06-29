Saba’s Island Governor Johnson Sworn in for Third Term

Governor Johnson (l) was sworn in for a third term by acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond (r). Photo: Government of Saba

The Bottom, Saba- Saba’s Island Governor Jonathan Johnson has officially been sworn in for a third term by acting Kingdom Representative, Jan Helmond who had traveled to Saba for the ceremony.

The swearing in was witnessed by members of the Saba island council as well as by direct family of the governor.

Popular

The decision by the Crown to appoint Johnson for a third time is well received by the residents on Saba. A recent opinion poll, executed by this publication in cooperation with the psychologists of Linkels & Partners, showed that nearly 75% of participants to the poll rated themselves happy or very happy with the functioning of the Island Governor.