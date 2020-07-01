Monitoring Bonaire Water quality









Kralendijk – Biologists Roxanne and Caren, working together with WEB are monitoring the impact of increasing freshwater production on the reefs in front of the desalination plant in Hato.

Once a month they do a dive. During these dives they lay out coral transects to look at coral cover and species composition of the reef and sea floor. They also measure the salinity and temperature of the water. They want to look at how this changes over time as WEB continues to increase their production to meet Bonaire’s freshwater demand. While doing so, Roxanne received a $1 tip from the sea!