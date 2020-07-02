Bonaire Marine Park Rangers patrolling









Kralendijk – Marine Park Rangers have been patrolling more extensively on land and in the marine park. Some examples are people who have been caught spearfishing illegally. They also caught prohibited species, in this picture you can see there are a variety of groupers and snappers. Besides the illegal fishing method they also speared a stoplight parrotfish and a midnight parrotfish, both protected by local law on Bonaire.

They also confiscated 127 juvenile conch from three men who were fishing at Lac. The queen conch breeds between April to October. Taking them at this young age and season is much worse because they don’t even get the chance to lay their eggs to keep reproducing. The “karko” was donated to the organization Mental Health Caribbean.