First TUI fly flight to Curaçao brings families together

Willemstad – This week, TUI will again be able to travel to the islands of Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire. On July 2, Day of the Flag of Curaçao, TUI had their first flight to Curaçao.

The first flight to Bonaire will follow on July 9 and the first flight to Aruba will take place on July 11, 2020. This is good news for holidaymakers, who have embraced these islands as their favorite holiday destination. But it is also good news for the islanders and the many Dutch people on both sides of the ocean, who were forced to be separated from family and friends by the corona measures. TUI said to be very happy that they can fly again and they would like to share that joy with a number of people who they can finally reunite with their family.

A full Boeing 787 Dreamliner from TUI has departed from Amsterdam to Curaçao Today. On board were mainly holidaymakers, but also travelers who can finally visit family and friends again.

The coronavirus has had major consequences for many people and it means that happy but also sad events could not be experienced together. That is TUI has looked for a number of people who they could make very happy with the offer of a trip to Curaçao or with a trip from Curaçao to the Netherlands. Finally fall into your sister’s arms again, finally see your father again. These are stories that touch TUI.

Carmen is one of them; visiting family on the islands has always been an annual highlight. But this had not been possible for two years due to personal circumstances and this year the corona outbreak resulted to be a deal breaker.

“A visit to Curaçao always gives happy faces, holidaymakers look forward to the beautiful beaches, the fine restaurants and the clear blue ocean. It was uncomfortable and difficult, so many months without tourists”, said TUI in a press statement this morning. “Fortunately they can now be welcomed again as always. The flights that are now restarting to Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire bring many travelers holiday pleasure and at the same time it gives impulses to the local economy”.

TUI said they feel strongly connected to the islands. The airline has their own offices in Curaçao and Aruba, where no less than 90 colleagues work.