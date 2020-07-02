







5 Shares

The Bottom, Saba – The Executive Council is extending an invitation to all citizens, businesses, and organizations to participate in the ‘Keep Saba Clean’ island-wide clean-up.



Every year the Public Entity Saba organizes a Keep Saba Clean, island-wide clean-up campaign. This is done not only in the preparation of the hurricane season but to also eliminate materials, which may provide breeding grounds for mosquitos.

This year’s clean-up is starting later than usual, as it was delayed due to the coronavirus crisis and the resulting lockdown and social distancing measures.