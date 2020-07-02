Statia recruits Van Dinter as Interim Airport Manager









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Effective July 1st, The Public Entity of St. Eustatius has recruited Richard van Dinter in the capacity of interim Airport Manager.

Van Dinter will be preparing the airport for the future, by focusing on optimally utilizing its capacity for the island. He will also oversee the completion of the ongoing construction of a new air traffic control tower and passenger building.

The Public Entity of St. Eustatius wants to make the island self-sufficient by diversifying the local economy. The airport is a crucial player in this strategy. The Public Entity has taken the first step in realizing this vision by building a new airport terminal and air traffic control tower. The scheduled delivery time for the new airport is November 2020.

Van Dinter obtained most of his training and certification in the Netherlands, in order to serve as an Aviation Safety Inspector Aerodromes & Air Navigation Services at the St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority.



Besides running the day to day operations, Van Dinter will focus on selection and training of a candidate to be appointed as Airport Manager for the long term. In addition, Van Dinter shall assist, coordinate and oversee the transition to the new airport terminal and air traffic control tower.