Customs / CN intercepts drugs at Bonaire airport

Kralendijk – Wednesday, July 1st , Customs / CN discovered a quantity of narcotics with a passenger during a routine check on passengers and their baggage at the arrivals hall of Flamingo International Airport.

During the control, in which the narcotics dog was used with the suitcases, the dog reacted positively with the suitcase of the suspect. During a thorough visitation, an amount of cannabis was found on the suspect’s body. It concerns a man with initials S.A.C.V. of 28 years old, who was on a flight from Curaçao.

After the arrest, the suspect and the cannabis were transferred to the Kmar for further investigation.