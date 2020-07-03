Extraordinary Investigative Officers Strengthen Enforcement on St. Eustatius









Illegal dumping, as seen here, is one of the persistent problems on St. Eustatius. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Public Entity of St. Eustatius has put its Extraordinary Investigative Officers to work in order to strengthen regulatory enforcement.

Enforcement of regulations has been an area of concern on St. Eustastius for some time. The Police Force and other enforcement organizations are working together to enforce Statia’s ordinances. Their mandate enables them to issue official warnings for violations such as illegal waste dumping, public health violations, animal abuse and noise disturbances. The Extraordinary Investigative Officers perform their regulatory tasks in addition to their normal duties.

To increase enforcement capacity, the Public Entity of St. Eustatius recruited candidates. The Extraordinary Investigative Officers received training in how to approach citizens in violation and a number formal and criminal laws, for which the Public Entity is responsible. The officers can draw up a report. The official report is then approved by the Public Prosecutor, which can result in a fine.

Police

The efforts of the new Extraordinary Investigative Officers allow the island’s Police Force to focus on their core duties of providing basic police care. The ordinances the new Extraordinary Investigative Officers will be enforcing is the Algemene Plaatselijke Verordening, (APV). Other ordinances are related to their daily profession. For instance, the officers work at STENAPA will enforce the Fauna and Flora Ordinance and the Marine Environmental Ordinance.

Common violations are violations against protected species, like killing or injuring of iguanas. EJL Services (waste plant) enforces ordinances in regard to illegal dumping. Extraordinary Investigative Officers working as Health Inspectors of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius are making sure employees have valid health cards. Compulsory Education Office School attendance office can supervise the Compulsory Education Law (Leerplichtwet BES).

Veterinarians have been appointed as Extraordinary Investigative Officers as well. Other regulations to be enforced by the officers include Labour Safety Law, Cremation Law, Fire Arms Law, Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance Law and the Identity Obligation Law.