New Airport Terminal St. Eustatius Taking Shape









65 Shares

The new terminal for FDR Airport as seen yesterday, July 2nd, 2020

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The terminal for the Franklin Delano Roosevelt airport of St. Eustatius is slowly, but surely taking form.

Yesterday saw the pouring of concrete for the floor of phase 5 and 6. The project includes the construction of 2 separate buildings, namely a passenger terminal and the FISO (Flight Information Service office) Tower.

Van Boekel Bouw & Infra is the main contractor responsible for the design and implementation of the entire civil, structural, mechanical & electrical scope.

Delivery

The project is being executed and paid for by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Watermanagement (I&W). Delivery was originally planned for November of this year, but it is not yet clear if the Covid-19 crisis and/or other factors will lead to a change in planning.

St. Eustatius for years was already in need of a new airport terminal. The old terminal, which is partly constructed of wood, was in a bad state for years. Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused further damage to the structure.