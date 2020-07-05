WINAIR Starts Limited Commercial Flights









An Air Antilles/Winair plane at Curaçao International Airport. Photo: Winair.

Simpson Bay, WINAIR restarted commercial flights Saturday July 04, 2020.

Implementing a limited operating schedule, the first commercial flight operated from St. Maarten to Curacao and Aruba.

WINAIR will be operating scheduled flights to St. Barth, Antigua, Curaçao and Aruba. Passengers are referred to the airline’s website fly-winair.sx for further details. WINAIR points out that passengers can also visit their sales office at #69 Airport Road, or contact tehir favorite travel agency.



WINAIR said they would be reopening additional destinations from St. Maarten, when individual island partners would reopen to commercial air traffic.

The effects of COVID-19 have affected St. Maarten and the world in numerous ways. WINAIR has implemented safety protocols to ensure they offer safe, reliable, consistent services to protect their customers.



WINAIR said that they also advised their customers to review Country St. Maarten’s COVID website and the websites of the country passengers are traveling to, to ensuring they comply with required protocols for entry and reentry into their respective destinations.



Charter flights

WINAIR also said that, aside from their limited schedule, they would operate charter flights throughout the region with proper authorizations.