Julian Woodley (St. Eustatius) receives Royal Decoration

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Friday July 3rd, Julian Woodley, former Island Council member, Commissioner, Island Governor of St. Eustatius and former Member of Parliament of the Netherlands Antilles, received a medal, pin and certificate, as Knight of the Order of Orange Nassau. Mr. Woodley was decorated in a ceremony lead by Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij and Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis at the V.A. Lopes Legislative hall.

The ceremony took place in presence of family, friends and dignitaries of St. Eustatius. Mr. Woodley (68) has been of service to the public, both as civil servant and political representative of the people of Statia. He worked at the Department of Finance since the mid-seventies, where he finished his career as head of Finance. Mr. Woodley represented the Democratic Party as an Island council member, from the age of 31, from 1983 till 2011. Mr. Woodley has been a commissioner from 1983 till 1988, from 1991 till 1999 and from 2007 till 2011.

On Thursday April 23rd Julian Woodley, was already appointed as Knight of the Order of Orange Nassau, by Secretary of State Raymond Knops, in name of His Majesty the King. That ceremony was held through video conference, because of the measure of social distancing, as part of the COVID 19 pandemic.