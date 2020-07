30 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – A burglary was reported in the nightly hours of Saturday, July 4th . When the occupant of a home on the Leonard E. Sadler Road, in St. Eustatius, came home at about 3:20 a.m., she was surprised by a burglar in the house. The perpetrator was startled and fled. He had a bag of food items ready to take with him. The case is being investigated.