Kralendijk – In honor of World Ocean Day, the STINAPA Junior Rangers went on a dive to clean up as much trash, plastic, car tires etc. as they could. Governor Edison Rijna, Deputy Elvis EJ Tijn Asjoe, DCNA, Marine Park Rangers, Nature Unit, and other volunteers joined them to help this amazing cause. BIG THANKS to Dive Friends Bonaire for providing the tanks that they used and also to Harbor Master for all the help.