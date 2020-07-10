Statia Police report









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Wednesday, July 8th , a collision between a scooter and a car occurred on the Charles A. Woodley Road on St. Eustatius. The scooter was driving on the Charles A. Woodley Road which is a main road and was suddenly hit from the left by the car at the intersection with the Paul I. Courtar Road. The driver of the scooter had a gaping wound on his right side and was taken to hospital for medical treatment by ambulance. A little later he was flown to St. Maarten for further medical treatment.