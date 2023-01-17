14-year-old Bonairean on his way to Soccer Club PSV in The Netherlands

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and PSV soccer club launched a unique giveaway in November 2022, for both the local population of Bonaire and PSV supporters in the Netherlands.

PSV supporters have a chance to win a trip for two to Bonaire. At the same time, residents of the island also have the chance to win a trip for two to visit Eindhoven and the PSV soccer club.

The winners were contacted on January 9 by TCB and PSV. From Bonaire, Mrs. Mariela Keller and her son Zairick Merenciana are the lucky winners. Zairick Merenciana is 14 years old and has been playing soccer since he was 6 years old with ATC and currently with Atlétiko Flamingo. They will travel to the Netherlands in March where they will stay in Eindhoven and visit the VIP home match PSV-CAMBUUR. They will also get a tour in the Philips Stadium and visit the training complex ‘De Herdgang’.

Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB and commissioner Hennyson Thielman presented a travel cheque to Mariela Keller and Zairick Merenciana.

From the Netherlands, Marieke van Dam is the lucky winner. Van Dam will travel to Bonaire with her husband. The couple from Waalre will stay at Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort Bonaire.

Many participants

The giveaway attracted more than 5000 participants. TCB would like to congratulate the winners and thank Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort Bonaire for their offer to the winners.

