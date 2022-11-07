17% increase in Stayover Tourism Bonaire in October

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is reporting a total of 14,303 stayover visitors for the month of October 2022 which is approximately 17% increase of the pre-pandemic arrivals according to CBS figures of 12,200 stay over tourists in October 2019.

The European market outperformed all other registered market numbers of visitor arrivals. Bonaire registered a positive performance from its top two main markets. Bonaire welcomed a total of 7,274 (50%) Dutch visitors, a total of 2951 (20%) visitors from USA. Bonaire also welcomed from neighboring island Curacao, a total of 1841 which represented (13%) of the total arrivals.

Secondary markets that have shown a positive double-digit growth compared to the September include Germany, Belgium, Canada and United Kingdom.

The annual Bonaire Regatta is considered a signature event that positively impacted the total tourism arrivals numbers for the month of October 2022.

TCB monitors Bonaire’s tourism performance on a daily basis and similarly the region benchmarks its KPI’s with pre-pandemic figures. 2019 was one of the best performing years for the island of Bonaire and is currently used by TCB as the baseline/benchmark to measure Bonaire’s Tourism Recovery.

Length of stay

Bonaire measured an average length of stay for the Dutch market of 14 nights and 7 nights for the US market. Furthermore, the dominating age group of all our visitors ranges between 46 and 65 years. For the month of September 2022, Bonaire welcomed 5 cruise ships carrying a total of 14398 passengers.

For the upcoming cruise schedule, please visit www.bonaire.portcall.com for the latest update.

To find out more and for additional statistics interested parties can visit www.bonaireisland.com or contact info@bonaireisland.com.