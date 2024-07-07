Bonaire 48 Junior Rangers receive Diploma Redactie 07-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, June 28, 48 Junior Rangers received their diploma during a festive ceremony. This year the Junior Ranger project also celebrates its 15th anniversary.

The project, started in 2009, is an initiative of the Education Department of STINAPA and focuses on young people from 13 to 18 years old. The aim is to involve them in nature conservation. Every school year, 45 to 50 young people participate. This year, no fewer than 48 young people moved on to the next grade.

About 10 volunteers help guide the young people so that they become nature ambassadors. STINAPA also thanks the organizations Cargill, VIP Diving, Reef Renewal and Dive Friends for their support of the project.