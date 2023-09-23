554 days after ransomware attack, problems at GEBE still far from solved

PHILIPSBURG- Independent Member of Parliament Ludmila de Weever expressed deep concern on Friday about the ongoing crisis at NV GEBE, St. Maarten’s sole electricity provider.

De Weever highlights that it has been 554 days since the ransomware cyberattack, and the situation remains unresolved, characterized by inaccurate billing and growing customer mistrust. De Weever also points out that the loss of customer information during the cyberattack, which had not been backed up for over a year, likely contributed to the current billing problems.

De Weever also criticizes the increasing reliance on consultants, and the challenge of collecting payments from a wary customer base. De Weever suggested revisiting an inventory of water and electricity meters to ensure accurate billing and resolve any potential inaccuracies as a possible solution to the crisis.

Chamber of Commerce

The Weever is certainly not alone in her criticism on the way GEBE is dealing with the crisis. In the meantime, the Chamber of Commerce (COCI) is calling on consumers to come forward and register their complaints.