A maritime oil spill response workshop held on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – On Monday morning, a maritime oil spill response workshop organised by the Emergency Operations Centre was opened by Government Commissioner Alida Francis at the Lions’ Den.

The event brings together maritime and emergency response officials from the Caribbean and the Netherlands, including the fire service and the Dutch coast guard. Among the matters under discussion are strengthening capacities and cooperation among the regional partners.

Exercise

The attention will turn to the harbour on Tuesday, where an oil spill response exercise will take place.