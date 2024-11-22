St. Eustatius A special touch to Statia Day celebrations: Interview with Master Ishn Courtar Redactie 22-11-2024 - 5 minuten leestijd

Master Ishn Courtar

BES-Reporter: Master Ishn Courtar, thank you for speaking with us today. There were many comments about some of the initiatives this year leading up to Statia day 2024, like the staff members at various companies taking a group picture with the sign Statia Day 2024. We understand that you are the person behind some of these ideas. What can you tell us about this?

Master Ishn Courtar: This year, I wanted to engage the community in a meaningful way, so indeed I launched several initiatives. One of the key ideas was to encourage the public to wear our national colors—the flag colors—for five days, from Monday to Friday. Each day was dedicated to a specific color, which helped create a vibrant and united atmosphere leading up to Statia Day.

BES-Reporter: What other activities or contributions did you make to the celebrations this year?

Master Ishn Courtar: I designed the outfits for the protocol officers and the male drivers. These designs incorporated what I call the “Golden Rock Madras,” which I created. It’s a unique pattern that blends all the flag colors into a madras or plaid style. This fabric became a central feature in the dresses and shirts for key figures like Commissioner Merkman and Commissioner Leerdam. Additionally, I designed the signs held by the state secretary and others for photo opportunities, which added a special touch to the celebrations. The protocol officers in their dresses with the Golden Rock-madras pattern Uniforms of the Drivers with Golden Rock madras ties

BES-Reporter: It sounds like these contributions required significant planning. How did you turn your ideas into reality?

Master Ishn Courtar: It was a collaborative effort. I presented my designs and concepts to the Executive Council, and they approved them. They also provided the necessary funding, which made it possible to execute these ideas. However, I went a step further and paid out of my own pocket for two signs so that people could take pictures with them. It added a visual appeal to the day and created memorable moments for the community.

BES-Reporter: Did you face any challenges while preparing for Statia Day, or did it all run smoothly?

Master Ishn Courtar: Absolutely. One significant challenge was with the cloth for the Golden Rock Madras. Although I received funding for it, the first shipment went wrong, and I had to reorder it to ensure it arrived on time. These unexpected hurdles can be frustrating, but I’m committed to achieving a high level of excellence for my island. Commissioner Reuben Merkman in his Golden Rock-madras patter shirt.

BES-Reporter: What drives you to contribute so passionately to Statia Day?

Master Ishn Courtar: I’m very patriotic and believe that if we want our island to shine, we have to put in the work ourselves. My goal is to further elevate the celebration to a level of excellence. For me, this year’s efforts were about envisioning what Statia Day 2026—the 250th anniversary of the first salute—could look like. It’s important to set the standard now.

BES-Reporter: You mentioned paying out of pocket for some of your initiatives. Can you tell us about those?

Master Ishn Courtar: Sure. Aside from the signs, I also created a T-shirt design with a beautiful pattern. I covered the costs myself and sold the T-shirts to the public at a reduced price. I didn’t make any profit from it; it was more about providing something meaningful for the community and adding to the festivities. Many organizations took out pictures with the sign designed by Courtar.

BES-Reporter: Looking ahead, do you have any plans for future projects?

Master Ishn Courtar: Yes, I’d love to work on a new recording of the national anthem. It’s a project that’s close to my heart, but it’s also expensive. I would need assistance with funding to make it a reality. For now, I’m focusing on laying the groundwork for future projects that continue to enhance our celebrations. Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam’s dress as designed by Courtar.

BES-Reporter: Thank you for your efforts and for sharing your story with us.

Master Ishn Courtar: Thank you. It’s an honor to contribute to my island’s heritage and celebrations. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the years to come.

