News ABC Online Media Submits WOB Request on Cause of Death of Bonaire Crocodile Redactie 15-12-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Picture OLB

Kralendijk – The editorial team of ABC Online Media has submitted a Wet Openbaarheid van Bestuur (WOB) request to the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) and the nature organization Stinapa.

Both entities have been involved in a long-standing dispute regarding the cause of death of the crocodile discovered on Bonaire earlier this year. Despite the existence of an autopsy report, transparency remains lacking, with both parties primarily blaming each other.

The FOI request, submitted under Article 3 of the BES Public Access to Government Information Act, seeks clarity on the entire process surrounding the crocodile, from its discovery to the determination of its cause of death. The request specifically asks for documentation, evaluations, and internal communications, including emails and WhatsApp messages exchanged between Bonaire’s Lieutenant Governor and Stinapa’s interim director. It also seeks records shared with external entities, such as Blijdorp/Roffa Reefs and international scientific organizations.

Allegations of Mishandling

The crocodile’s death has sparked a wave of rumors, including allegations of rough handling during its capture, where it reportedly became entangled in nets, potentially causing internal bleeding. However, these claims remain unverified. Additionally, there are concerns that the facility where the crocodile was held was not suitable for housing an animal of its size and species.

Through the WOB request, ABC Online Media aims to uncover the truth about these events, focusing particularly on the final phase of the crocodile’s case. The objective is to provide clarity on the actions of the involved entities and the circumstances leading to the animal’s death.

0