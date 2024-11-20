Bonaire According to Bonaire Human Rights Organization, climate crisis is rooted in colonialism Redactie 20-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – During a speech at the COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan, James Finies, president of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO), argued that the climate crisis affecting Bonaire is deeply rooted in colonialism.

Finies stated that Bonaire remains under colonial domination despite its status as a special municipality of the Netherlands. “There is no green, blue, or orange future for us as a colonized people within our colonized territories,” said Finies.

He emphasized that the fight for climate justice must go hand in hand with the struggle for self-governance and freedom from colonial control.

Finies further pointed out that decisions concerning Bonaire’s resources and environment are often made without input from the local community. As a result, the impacts of climate change, such as rising sea levels and extreme weather, are felt more intensely on the island.

Dismantling Colonial Systems

According to Finies, true sustainability can only be achieved by dismantling the colonial systems that perpetuate exploitation and inequality. He called for international recognition of Bonaire’s right to self-determination and environmental management.

