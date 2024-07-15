Culture and Art
ACE Tweens Club in Aruba for cultural Exchange
15-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – The youth of the ACE Tweens Club have arrived in Aruba to participate in the events “Gang di Arte Aruba” and “Dream Dare Do,” organized by the Department of Culture Aruba and Popcorn Dancers.
This exchange provides the youth with the opportunity to join Aruban youth in workshops led by international coaches focused on fostering creativity and collaboration.
During their stay, the ACE Tweens will not only present original productions such as “ACE-WOOD” and “Mi Kultura ta Uni-Ko,” but also compete in a competition.
Support
The cultural exchange, supported by the Prins Bernard Cultuurfonds Caribbean Region and MCB Bonaire, strengthens the ties between the artistic communities of Aruba and Bonaire.
