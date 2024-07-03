Bonaire Acting Governor Ingrid Sealy calls for justice and equality at slavery abolition commemoration Redactie 03-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Monday, Acting Governor Ingrid Sealy highlighted the historical significance of the abolition of slavery in a speech, emphasizing the need to honor those who survived through resilience and calls for freedom. She pointed out the deep wounds slavery has left, affecting mental and physical health, and leading to social issues like inequality and discrimination. Sealy urged inspiration from the strength of ancestors to continue the fight for justice and equality.

She also recognized the efforts of social and cultural organizations in raising awareness about the history of slavery, expressing gratitude to the dialogue group members for their ongoing discussions with the governments of the Netherlands and Bonaire. The commemoration year has seen various events contributing to this awareness.

Sealy concluded with a call for collective efforts towards a future of equality and justice, stating, “Together, we can ensure that Bonaire continues to grow and flourish,” and urging vigilance in the fight against racism and injustice.