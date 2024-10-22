Bonaire Acting kingdom representative receives inspection report on Waste Plant Bonaire Redactie 22-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond (wRv) has received the inspection report ‘Permitting, supervision and enforcement at Selibon Lagun’ from the Living Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT).

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday 22 October between the wRv and the executive council of the public entity Bonaire to discuss the conclusions and recommendations of the ILT.

Based on, among other things, the results of the report and the meeting with the executive council, the wRv expects to be able to provide more clarity about the follow-up process in the week of 4 November.

Damning

The results of the Inspection are quite damning for the Waste Management Company and especially the Landfill, with many shortcomings and -potentially- various situations dangers to the health of residents.

