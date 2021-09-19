Active cases on Bonaire decline to 54

19 September 2021 22:32 pm

Kralendijk- With 3 new positive tests and 8 recoveries, the total amount of active cases on Bonaire stands at 54. There are still 4 people at the hospital due to Covid-related symptoms.

A total of 69 tests were executed yesterday. Government continues to state the have a good view on the source of the current outbreak.

